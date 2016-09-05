Leap Therapeutics in reverse merger

Trying to raise capital in a down period for initial public stock offerings, Leap Therapeutics will conduct a reverse merger with publicly held Macrocure. As a result, Leap’s stock will be traded and Macrocure will become a subsidiary. The deal should give Leap $30 million to support development of its immuno-oncology antibodies. A week earlier, the regenerative medicine firm BioCardia agreed to do a reverse merger with Tiger X Medical. And PixarBio, a pain management company cofounded by MIT professor Robert Langer, is in the process of reverse merging with an undisclosed public firm.
