Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Liquid alkali metal alloy floats on water rather than explodes

Material makes colorful transformation into alkali metal hydroxide

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Image of a liquid drop of sodium-potassium alloy colored blue from solvated electrons.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl.
A liquid drop of sodium-potassium alloy floating on water turns blue from solvated electrons.

When a chunk of alkali metal gets tossed into water, it explodes. But when a team of scientists gently placed a liquid drop of a sodium-potassium alloy on top of a water surface, they observed a different but equally spectacular process (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201605986).

Philip E. Mason and Pavel Jungwirth of the Czech Academy of Sciences and Tillmann Buttersack and Sigurd Bauerecker at Braunschweig University of Technology studied the drop’s transformation using high-speed imaging and optical spectroscopy.

At first, the alloy and water react to produce alkali metal hydroxides, hydrogen, and heat. The alloy’s buoyancy and the gas production limit contact between the metal and the water so that the reaction proceeds nonexplosively. An inert atmosphere prevents hydrogen ignition.

About 0.3 seconds into the reaction, the interacting surfaces turn blue from solvated electrons—the phenomenon is visible to the naked eye despite the electrons’ submillisecond lifetime in water. The drop continues to heat to the point that at about two seconds, the alkali metals begin to evaporate and the drop glows red. At about three seconds, the metal vapor clears and the alloy’s temperature falls as it completely transforms into transparent molten alkali metal hydroxides. Supported by a layer of steam, the drop floats for another second before falling into the water and bursting dramatically as the hydroxides and water mix.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: A copper-acetone lantern
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Silicon scales
Chemistry in Pictures: Mirror, mirror in the flask
A liquid drop of a sodium-potassium alloy deposited on water starts reacting to produce alkali metal hydroxide, hydrogen, and heat. Solvated electrons turn the drop blue and then black. Subsequently, the drop turns blue again and then red as the drop heats enough for the metals to evaporate. Finally, the metal vapor clears and the drop’s temperature falls as it transformes into transparent molten alkali metal hydroxides before dropping into the water and bursting as the two materials mix.
Credit: Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE