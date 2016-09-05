Novartis to disband its CART division

Novartis is disbanding its Cell & Gene Therapy unit, which it formed about five years ago to pursue reprogramming the body’s T cells into cancer fighters called chimeric antigen receptor T cells, or CARTs. The company says it will integrate the activities of the 400-person unit into the larger Novartis organization. In the process, about 120 jobs will be lost. Novartis says it is committed to seeking U.S. and European approval of CTL019, a CART therapy for pediatric acute lymphoblastic leukemia, next year.
