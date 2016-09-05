Re: Lab Wars

In addition to Lynn Larsen’s letter on Lab Wars, online readers also debated the science-themed card game.
▸ cenm.ag/labwars
I’m actually disappointed by the description of this game. The concept in general sounds fun, but sabotage (seriously??) is not a part of “real world” science and will definitely not give the general public a positive view of scientific work. Seems more than a little irresponsible, then, to suggest that the game is “based on real-life events we as scientists have encountered, heard about, or researched.”
Genevieve via C&EN’s website
My response to Genevieve is, “How naive.” Clearly she has never seen science down and dirty! Science is no different from other businesses in that it has its share of charlatans! A shame, but no ivory towers anymore—if there ever were!
Jane Morgan via C&EN’s website
July 18, page 7: The news story about a mutant enzyme that produces novel triterpenes showed the wrong structure for the pentacyclic triterpene. Here is the correct structure.
Aug. 1, page 2: The chemical safety letter about peroxide formation should have referred to “2-propanol,” not “isopropanol,” which incorrectly combines two different alcohol naming conventions.
Aug. 15/22, page 49: The Talented 12 profile about University of California, Berkeley, chemist Ke Xu incorrectly stated that a technique he developed could distinguish between components in a cell that are less than 10 nm apart. It can distinguish between components that are 10 nm apart or more. The profile also incorrectly stated that, in the past, researchers had to use different cell samples in order to use superresolution fluorescence imaging and electron microscopy. Researchers have used both techniques on the same sample, but the sample had to go through a difficult, error-prone dehydration process.
