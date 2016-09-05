Tata to fund R&D at top schools

Companies in India’s Tata Group are giving a total of more than $25 million to top research institutions in the U.S., U.K., and India to fund long-term projects. Tata companies have set up a six-year partnership with Harvard Univeristy for research in soft robotics, advanced materials, sensors, and other areas. Tata companies have also agreed to collaborate and fund research at Yale; the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras; and the U.K.’s Royal Society. Tata says the research will support its ambition “to touch the lives of 25% of the world’s population.”
