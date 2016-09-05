Titanium printing comes to New York

Norway’s Norsk Titanium will soon install the first of 20 Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) machines at what it says will be the world’s first large metal-based additive manufacturing plant, in Plattsburgh, N.Y. Equipped with argon-cooled plasma torches, the RPD machines will convert titanium wire into aerospace components that cost 50 to 75% less than forged parts, says Norsk Titanium, which is investing $875 million in the project. New York State is kicking in $125 million and expects the project to create nearly 400 jobs.
