Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

No bounceback for biotech in 2016

Stocks, public offerings, venture capital, and M&A on the skids

by Rick Mullin
September 5, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 35
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Biotech stock indexes dropped sharply last summer, sparking debate about whether a “biotech bubble” had burst. A new report from EvaluatePharma, a U.K.-based industry analyst, answers with a definitive “yes.”

“If anything can be gleaned from the first half of 2016, it is that the peak is in the past,” writes Evaluate analyst Amy Brown. “Any hopes that the declines of the second half of 2015 might be reversed must now be put to bed, and the highs of last July be consigned to the record books.”

By the end of the first half of 2016, Evaluate notes, the Nasdaq biotech stock index had fallen 35% from its July 2015 peak. The value of initial public stock offerings also plummeted, from $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2015 to $608 million a year later.

Meanwhile, venture capital investment, which topped $10 billion last year, appears on track for a downturn, coming in at $3.6 billion for the first half of 2016, according to Evaluate.

Merger and acquisition activity is also headed down. Last year saw 278 deals valued at a total of $191 billion. The first half of 2016 brought 85 deals valued at $67 billion.

The slowdown should be viewed in the context of “a sector emerging from a spectacular bull run, which was for a time fueled by almost unchecked investor exuberance,” Brown writes. She cautions that biotech companies will now need clinical and regulatory wins to demonstrate that valuations shouldn’t drop further.

Increased scrutiny of drug pricing will be a major challenge, according to the report, especially in the U.S., where the issue will likely spell trouble for the sector regardless of the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical merger and acquisition activity cools in first half
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotechs See Boom And Bust In 2015
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotech Stocks Face Shaky But Strong Start To 2014

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE