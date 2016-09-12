Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Air-pollution-derived magnetic nanoparticles found in human brains

Magnetite particles, which can be inhaled, may play a role in Alzheimer’s

by Ryan Cross
September 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: PNAS
This electron microscopy image shows magnetite particles extracted from a human brain sample.
A picture of a transmission electron micrograph shows magnetite particles that were extracted magnetically from a human brain sample.
Credit: PNAS
This electron microscopy image shows magnetite particles extracted from a human brain sample.

Magnetite, a magnetic iron oxide mineral, is showing up in a place it doesn’t belong: the brain.

Researchers at the University of Lancaster found unexpectedly high levels of magnetite nanoparticles in human brain tissue they were examining with electron microscopy (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1605941113). Barbara A. Maher, one of the team leaders, says that’s concerning because magnetite could be toxic to the brain, generating harmful reactive oxygen species that have been linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

Scientists first discovered magnetite particles in human brains more than two decades ago that had structures suggesting a biological origin. In contrast, the vast majority of particles found in the new study resemble magnetite from airborne pollutants.

Common sources of magnetite particles include iron impurities in burning fuel—especially diesel—and indoor sources such as printer toners, and leaky stoves.

Another recent investigation found magnetite particles in amyloid plaques, the hallmark peptide aggregates in Alzheimer’s brains (Sci. Rep. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/srep24873). But Maher and coworkers show that magnetite buildup is not necessarily linked to increasing age, as is the case for Alzheimer’s. The brain with the most magnetite was from a 32-year-old who lived in Mexico City. “His brain was absolutely, incredibly, strongly magnetic,” Maher says.

Jon Dobson, a biomedical engineer at the University of Florida who has studied magnetite in Alzheimer’s brains, says: “It is important to remember that a causal link between magnetite—or other iron compounds—and Alzheimer’s has not been unequivocally established.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Air pollution can cross the placenta
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prenatal exposure to air pollution has wide-ranging health effects in rats
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Iron Oxides Exhibit Greater Complexity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE