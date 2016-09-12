The problem with vanilla

September 12, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 36
After vowing to go natural, food brands face a shortage of the favored flavor
Cover image:
Credit:
After vowing to go natural, food brands face a shortage of the favored flavor
First North American In-Cosmetics exhibition showcases anti-aging ingredients and a formulation competition
Ineos Bio and Elevance change direction on biobased fuels and chemicals
C&EN and CAS examine the intellectual property behind the cosmetics in South Korea
With medical marijuana (cannabis) legalized in more than 20 U.S. states, several making recreational use legal, and more than 30 dispensaries approved in Canada, the demand for Cannabis chemical analysis has soared. The current market for legal cannabis is about $6 billion and is estimated to grow to $11 billion by 2018.
Genomics analysis identifies at least one new organism that’s unique to shale formations