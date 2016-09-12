The problem with vanilla

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 12, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 36

After vowing to go natural, food brands face a shortage of the favored flavor

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 36
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Food Science

The problem with vanilla

After vowing to go natural, food brands face a shortage of the favored flavor

Microwaving by the ton

Could industrial-scale microwaves transform chemical manufacturing?

Cosmetic chemistry on view in New York City

First North American In-Cosmetics exhibition showcases anti-aging ingredients and a formulation competition

  • Business

    Two biobased companies sell U.S. plants

    Ineos Bio and Elevance change direction on biobased fuels and chemicals

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Signal in the noise: The K-beauty boom

    C&EN and CAS examine the intellectual property behind the cosmetics in South Korea

  • taxonomy

    Sponsored Content: Cannabis Analysis Takes Off

    With medical marijuana (cannabis) legalized in more than 20 U.S. states, several making recreational use legal, and more than 30 dispensaries approved in Canada, the demand for Cannabis chemical analysis has soared. The current market for legal cannabis is about $6 billion and is estimated to grow to $11 billion by 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Microbial communities thrive in fracking wells

Genomics analysis identifies at least one new organism that’s unique to shale formations

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT