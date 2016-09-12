Allergan buys gene therapy firm

Allergan will pay $60 million up front to acquire RetroSense Therapeutics, which is developing gene therapies to restore sight in people with eye diseases. With the deal, Allergan gains access to RST-001, a gene therapy being tested in a Phase I/II study against retinitis pigmentosa, a rare disease marked by peripheral vision loss, night vision challenges, and eventual blindness. RST-001 delivers a gene called channelrhodopsin-2 that may allow new photosensors to be created in retinal ganglion cells.
