Solenis, the former Ashland water treatment business, has acquired Nopco Holding, a Norwegian maker of chemicals for the pulp and paper industry. Solenis says Nopco’s antifoam and deinking products complement its specialty chemicals for pulp and paper.
Chemtura has opened a flame retardants R&D and applications development lab at its research campus in Naugatuck, Conn. Flame retardants experts will be able to work with petroleum additive and urethane researchers who are also at the site, Chemtura says.
Haldor Topsoe, the Danish catalyst firm, has opened an office in Tehran where it hopes to establish ties with Iranian chemical and refining companies. The international community has been easing sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program.
Idemitsu Kosan and Formosa Petrochemical plan to build a $50 million hydrocarbon resin unit in Taiwan by 2019. The resins will be used in hot-melt adhesives for diapers and other hygiene products.
DSM and Green Biologics are part of a consortium of 14 European firms that will demonstrate the conversion of woody biomass to chemicals including butanol, ethanol, and 2,5-furandicarboxylic acid. The three-year project will receive $18 million from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program and other sources.
Intrinsiq Materials has raised $3 million in venture funds from undisclosed investors. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company, a spin-off from the U.K. Ministry of Defence, produces metallic nanoparticles and pastes used in applications such as printed electronics.
Monsanto and Second Genome are joining to accelerate the discovery of microbiome-based products that improve agricultural productivity. The companies will focus on proteins that could provide an insect-control benefit for farmers.
Janssen R&D is an industry partner in a $15.4 million effort to develop stem-cell-based methods for screening drugs against schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Johns Hopkins University and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies will also participate in the new National Institute of Mental Health-backed program.
