Cambrex expands next in Sweden

Cambrex will spend $9 million to expand its small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Karlskoga, Sweden. The investment will add 28 m3 of capacity at the site, roughly a 10% increase, according to Cambrex. “This investment is in response to an increase in demand for larger-scale, multipurpose manufacturing capabilities, says Bjarne Sandberg, managing director of Cambrex Karlskoga. Cambrex recently invested $50 million in its Charles City, Iowa, API facility and said it would spend $20 million on further expansion by year-end.
