For Director-at-Large: Dorothy J. Phillips

Northeastern Section. (Retired) Waters Corp., Milford, Mass.

Academic record: Vanderbilt University, B.A., 1967; University of Cincinnati, Ph.D., 1974

Honors: Dr. Dorothy J. Wingfield Phillips Endowed Chair, Vanderbilt University, 2015; Distinguished Chemist Award, New England Institute of Chemists, 2011; ACS Fellow, 2010; Shirley B. Radding Award, ACS Santa Clara Valley Section, 2008; Waters Leadership Award for Outstanding Contributions to Waters & Waters’s Community, 2008; Dr. Dorothy Wingfield Phillips Award for Leadership, Vanderbilt University, 2007; Henry A. Hill Award, ACS Northeastern Section, 2006; Unsung Heroine Award, Vanderbilt University, 2006; Salute to Excellence Award, ACS Nashville Section, 2004; honored by TTT Mentor Program of Cambridge, Mass., “Minority Role Model in Science, Mathematics, Technology & Engineering,” 2004; Distinguished Alumni, University of Cincinnati, McMicken College of Arts & Sciences, 1994, Center for Women Studies, 1993

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Waters Corp., 1984–2013, strategic marketing director, 2006–13, clinical marketing director, 2004–06

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2014–16, Executive Committee, 2016; councilor, ex officio, 2014–16; Board Standing Committee on Planning, Grassroots Dialogue Working Group, chair, 2016; Collaborative for Reimaging a Diverse ACS Membership, chair, 2016; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2016, 2014; Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2015; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2014–16; Science & Human Rights initiatives, board liaison, 2014–16; Undergraduate Programs Advisory Board, 2013; Council Policy Committee, 2008–13, Nominations Subcommittee, chair, 2012–13; Presidential Task Force, “Vision 2025: Helping ACS Members Thrive in the Global Chemistry Enterprise,” 2012; Committee on Divisional Activities, 2007–08; Committee on Committees, 2001–06, secretary, 2003–04, Industrial Pipeline Subcommittee, chair, 2005–06; Committee on Membership Affairs, 1997–2000, committee associate, 1996; Committee on International Activities, committee associate, 1998

Service in ACS offices:Northeastern Section: trustee, 2014–16; Awards Committee, chair, 2009–16; councilor, 1995–2013; Centennial Celebration, cochair, 1998; Project SEED, committee chair, 1994–95; Nominating Committee, chair, 1994; chair, 1993; chair-elect and program chair, 1992. Analytical Chemistry Division: Fund-raising Committee, chair, 2012–13; chair, 2009–10; immediate past-chair, 2008–09; program chair, 2008–09; chair-elect, 2007–08

Member: Member of ACS since 1973. National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers, Sigma Xi, Alpha Kappa Alpha. ACS Divisions: Agrochemicals, American Association of Chemistry Teachers, Analytical Chemistry, Biological Chemistry, Business Development & Management

Related activities: ACS national meeting presentations, Committee on Minority Affairs luncheon, spring 2015, “Legacy of Henry A. Hill” symposia, fall 2015; spearheaded Waters sponsorship of the Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry and the ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology; keynote or invited speaker at the 15th International Conference of the Indian Society of Chemists & Biologists, Rajkot, India, 2011, International Conference on “Chemistry for Mankind: Innovative Ideas in Life Sciences,” Nagpur, India, 2011, 3rd Annual PepCon conference, Beijing, 2010, 6th Annual Congress of International Drug Discovery Science & Technology, Beijing, 2008. More than 70 publications and presentations focused on separation sciences and a book chapter on active learning in analytical chemistry

Phillips’s statement

First, I thank you for the opportunity to serve on the American Chemical Society Board of Directors from 2014 to 2016. My first term as a director-at-large has been rewarding, enabling me to gain more insight about ACS as a society while I strived to advance the broader chemistry enterprise. Among my priorities for a second term are enabling ACS to reach its potential in both globalization and diversity. My 16 years of corporate experience developing global business partnerships gives me the expertise to work with ACS executive staff and the board to build sustainable global relationships. In 2015, I received a deeply appreciated recognition award from my alma mater as Vanderbilt University announced its focus to be more inclusive. Vanderbilt established the Dr. Dorothy J. Wingfield Phillips Endowed Chair to advance research, education, and diversity in the STEM fields.

Highlights of my achievements and service during my first term and initiatives for a second term are consistent with ACS’s goals and core values.

Globalization. ACS has specific objectives for continued international involvement. As a global marketer, I realized that an important strategy to building relationships in Europe, Japan, and Asia was spending time with stakeholders in their environments. Better understanding of their culture, values, and needs fostered the building of common goals. During a second term on the board, I will push forward the idea for board members to visit international members, chapters, and business partners.

Diversity and inclusion. Being recognized by Vanderbilt as a trailblazer for diversity, I am committed to making strong contributions to this ACS core value. While serving on the board’s Grants & Awards Committee, I supported the effort to increase the number of women and minority candidates for society awards and honors. In 2015, I attended the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists & Chemical Engineers (NOBCChE) meeting to strengthen its collaboration with ACS. Currently, I chair the collaborative that is tasked with achieving the strategic imperative to increase the diversity of ACS membership so that it reflects that of the U.S. and the world.

Science and human rights. Since 2014, I’ve been proud to serve as the ACS Board liaison for the society’s Science & Human Rights (S&HR) program that monitors the cases of scientists worldwide whose rights have been abridged. I work closely with the Office of International Activities to expand the initiative to include webinars, symposia, and collaborations. My two C&EN comments on S&HR (Oct. 13, 2014, page 30, and Jan. 18, page 35) focused on increasing the involvement of ACS members in casework. During a second term on the board, I will continue to support S&HR programs as well as encourage further involvement of ACS members.

Safety in laboratories. My level of interest in chemical safety has been enhanced by the recent increase in newsworthy safety incidents. For example, on March 16, Thea Ekins-Coward, a postdoc at the University of Hawaii, Manoa, suffered the loss of an arm in a laboratory explosion. During a second term, I will work closely with my colleagues to determine actions at the board level to noticeably enhance ACS’s involvement and profile in laboratory safety.

Legislative summits. Legislative summits are organized annually for board members to spend a day on Capitol Hill advocating for public policies related to the society and its members. As a member of the board, I visited the offices of senators and congressmen each year. When President Obama signed the Every Student Succeeds Act on Dec. 10, 2015, I felt fulfilled because I advocated for this bill with its potential to prepare more students for careers in chemistry and related disciplines.

Personal goal. I grew up in the segregated South of the U.S., yet my achievements have been far greater than expected. I exceeded my potential through the grace of God and the support of others. I was the first African American woman to receive a B.A. degree from Vanderbilt’s College of Arts & Science and a Ph.D. from the University of Cincinnati in chemistry and to serve on the ACS Board of Directors. Whenever I tell my story, I hope it inspires someone in the audience to move forward with his/her career in the sciences or other disciplines.

In summary, I have demonstrated my ability to be a strong contributor on the ACS Board of Directors. I have extensive leadership experience as a corporate director and within ACS governance, local sections, and divisions. I have high enthusiasm and many ideas for my second term as a director-at-large.