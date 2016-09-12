For Director-at-Large: Kathleen M. Schulz

Central New Mexico Section. Business Results, Inc., Albuquerque, N.M.

Academic record: Eastern New Mexico University, B.S. summa cum laude, 1964; University of Missouri, Ph.D., 1973

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2009; Sandia President’s Quality Award, Advanced Sales Training Program, 2005; American Marketing Association Marketer of the Year Award of Achievement for New Mexico, government category, 2000; Sandia/Lockheed Martin Employee Recognition Award-Robotic Industries Association Trade Show Team, 2000; ACS Office of Public Outreach Appreciation Award, 1996; Professionalism Award, Midwest Research Institute Council of Principal Scientists, 1989; Pioneer in Laboratory Robotics Award, International Symposium on Laboratory Robotics, 1988; Outstanding Young Women in America, 1974; Gulf Oil Fellowship, University of Missouri, 1971–72; ACS Analytical Division Summer Fellowship/Carle Instruments, 1970; National Defense Education Act Graduate Fellowship, University of Missouri, 1968–71

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Business Results Inc., president, 2009– ; Lockheed Martin/Sandia National Laboratories, systems engineer/performance improvement consultant, business development manager, technology marketing consultant, 2000–08

Service in ACS national offices: Board of Directors, director-at-large, 2011–16; councilor, ex officio, 2011–16; Board Executive Committee, 2015; Board Standing Committee on Planning, 2015–16, chair, 2015–16; Board Standing Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations, 2011–16, chair, 2012–14; Committee on Professional & Member Relations, 2015; Committee on Grants & Awards, 2011–13; Presidential Task Force on Climate Science, 2011–13; ACS Leadership Advisory Board, member, 2009–13; Presidential Task Force on Innovation in the Chemical Enterprise, 2010; Council Policy Committee, (voting) 2008–10, (nonvoting) 1999–2001; Committee on Nominations & Elections, 2002–07; Board of Trustees, Group Insurance Plans for ACS Members, 1999–2007; Board Oversight Group on Leadership Development, 2004–05, cochair, 2004–05; Committee on Committees (ConC) Task Force on Governance, 2003; ConC Task Force on Committee Effectiveness, 2002–03; Presidential Working Group on Leadership Development, 2002-03, chair, 2002–03; Presidential Task Force on Bylaw Changes for Division & Local Section Support, 2001; Presidential Task Force on Leadership Development, 2000–01; Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1999–2001; Committee on Local Section Activities, 1999–2001, chair, 1999–2001; Presidential Task Force on Society Support to Local Sections & ­Divisions, 2000; Board of Directors Task Force on Technical Programming, 1998; ConC Future Directions Task Force, 1998; ConC Industry Pipeline Task Force, chair, 1997–98; ­Committee on Committees, 1996–98; Committee on Public Relations, 1992–98, chair, 1997–98, committee associate, 1992–93

Service in ACS offices: bylaw councilor, 2010. Division of Business Development & Management: councilor, 2004–09; Membership Committee, chair, 2003–08. Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry: councilor, 1994–2002; Automation Program Chair, 1990–96; Program Committee, 1990–96, program secretary, 1990–94; alternate councilor, 1988–93; past-chair, 1990; chair, 1989; chair-elect, 1988; Executive Committee, member-at-large, 1986–88. California Section: Executive Committee, 1974–77. Fresno Subsection: secretary-treasurer, 1979, 1974; chair, 1976–77; chair-elect, 1975

Member: Member of ACS since 1965. Association for Talent Development. ACS Divisions: Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, Small Chemical Businesses

Related activities: Facilitator for 19 ACS grassroots unit strategic planning retreats, 2012– . Developer of ACS training, programs, subdivisions, and symposia. Trained/Certified in many consulting and organization development skills. Professional experience: 40-year career in every sector of the chemical enterprise; wide range of positions, e.g., professor, principal investigator, program manager, business unit director, consultant. Speaker/Presenter: Many technical presentations, seminars, and workshops delivered nationally and internationally in person and via live TV or videoconference. Because of space restrictions, see www.sandiaspring.com/kms4dal for full details

Schulz’s statement

“Keeping ACS strong in uncertain times”

We are used to uncertainty in ACS, but this year takes things to a whole new level. We can’t predict what will happen in 2017, but disruptive change seems increasingly likely. Changes in governments and other world events could produce major shifts in the business climate, jobs, R&D funding, pre-K through postdoctoral education, and more.

The good news: Today, ACS is financially strong, with a large membership, committed volunteers, valued products and services, stellar credibility, and a stellar reputation. To ensure that we remain a world-class organization, the 2017 ACS Board of Directors must work closely with grassroots and staff leaders to effectively meet the challenges ahead.

The challenges

Today’s challenges for ACS are wide-ranging and likely to continue for the foreseeable future. It’s a long list, including globalization, decreased support for R&D and science education, declining ACS membership, decreasing science literacy among the public and legislators, and more. These challenges require the board to consider big questions, including

▸ How can we make ACS indispensable to the chemistry enterprise, including current and potential members?

▸ What should we do to improve members’ career competitiveness, strengthen chemistry education, and help lawmakers understand the benefits of supporting science?

We address such questions by focused action in the four goal areas of the ACS strategic plan: information, careers, education, and communicating chemistry’s value. The board annually reviews progress, considers new challenges, seeks input, and modifies the plan that guides us all.

What about new, unpredictable challenges? I believe these will be our greatest test in the immediate future. Disruptive change requires new skills and major adjustments—perhaps completely new strategies. To address such issues, ACS needs adaptability, creative new approaches, and even closer collaboration between the board and other ACS leaders.

What did I do?

No single board member can address ACS’s astonishingly broad portfolio. Instead, we work collaboratively, each contributing unique strengths and experience. Here are the areas I’ve focused on (with recent contributions) during my past two terms:

Supporting ACS grassroots—Facilitated 19 strategic planning retreats for local sections, divisions, and ACS regional and advisory boards.

Advocacy—Chaired Board Standing Committee on Public Affairs & Public Relations; annually visited Capitol Hill to advocate for funding.

Strategy—Chaired Board Standing Committee on Planning; led many environment scan and Strategy Café dialogues (for example, with national committees and new councilors).

Leadership development—Wrote white paper for board development discussion; facilitated advanced leadership and strategic planning workshops at the ACS Leadership Institute.

To summarize, I’ve collaborated with my board colleagues, contributed as an individual board member, and actively served on the board’s four main standing committees and its elected Executive Committee. I’ve also chaired two standing committees and led or served on several task forces (for example, one concerning awards equity).

Qualifications

Going forward, I offer the following qualifications, in addition to board experience:

▸ Commitment to keeping ACS local sections and divisions strong.

▸ The ability to understand diverse member needs, from a career in all sectors of the chemistry enterprise.

▸ Deep understanding of ACS, from many years as an active volunteer.

▸ Willingness to commit time and do the work required, proven by my long ACS track record.

If disruptive change happens, please consider my additional helpful skills and experience:

▸ Proven ability to assess and adapt to changing situations, from a wide-ranging career as a bench chemist, educator, business developer, manager, and consultant.

▸ The ability to recognize and grow opportunities, demonstrated in marketing/business development success in five different organizations.

▸ Strong skills in creative problem solving, guiding and communicating change, developed through 20 years of consulting.

▸ Experience and special training in critical skills—consulting, organizational/leadership development, human performance improvement, facilitation.

Our future

I believe in ACS and its mission and am committed to helping achieve our vision of “improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” We can truly make a difference in the world by keeping ACS strong and able to support chemical professionals as they solve pressing problems worldwide!

The best legacy of my service on the ACS Board would be a financially strong, respected society that’s indispensable to the chemical professionals of tomorrow.

After two terms as a fully engaged board member, and 40 years as an active ACS volunteer, I remain energetic, enthusiastic, and committed to partnering with you to serve ACS members and the society! I would be honored to receive one of your two votes for director-at-large.