For District II Director: Christina C. Bodurow

Indiana Section. Eli Lilly & Co., Indianapolis

Academic record: Kalamazoo College, B.A., 1979; Princeton University, M.S., 1981, Ph.D., 1984

Honors: ACS Fellow, 2014; Volunteer of the Year Award, ACS Indiana Section, 2014; ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation, 2001

Professional positions (for past 10 years): Eli Lilly & Co., Lilly Research Laboratories, 1984– , senior director, medicines development unit, external sourcing, 2009– , director, global R&D operations, product R&D, 2004–09, director, global R&D operations, Xigris product team, 2001–04

Service in ACS national offices: Advisory Board for Industry Relations, 1996–98; Women Chemists Committee, 1989–97, chair, 1995–97; Corporation Associates Committee, 1991–94

Service in ACS offices:Indiana Section: councilor, 2016–18; ACS national meeting host committee, chair, 2011–13; alternate councilor, 2002–03; past-chair, 2001; chair, 2000; chair-elect and program committee chair, 1999. Indiana Regional Meeting: special events chair, 2004

Member: Member of ACS since 1980. Drug Information Association. ACS Division: Organic Chemistry

Related activities: Partnership in Asia-Pacific Clinical Trials Advisory Board/Faculty, 2011– ; Global Partnerships in Clinical Trials Advisory Board/Faculty, 2010– ; Princeton Graduate School Leadership Council, 2005–13; Princeton Chemistry Department Advisory Board, 1997–2011; Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, graduate program, adjunct professor of chemistry, 1990–92; Butler University, graduate program, adjunct professor of chemistry, 1985–89; Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; published 14 journal articles; two patents (organometallic catalysis, β-lactam synthesis)

Bodurow’s statement

Thank you for your consideration of my nomination for the American Chemical Society Board of Directors. Throughout my career, my service to ACS has been rewarding, inspiring, and an excellent opportunity to contribute to the profession. It would be a privilege to continue that service as District II director, and I would be honored for your consideration and vote. ACS has the power to significantly impact the future of chemistry. The reason for my candidacy is to bring some fresh perspectives, new ideas, and a drive to make things better to ACS leadership. I believe the three most important ways ACS can do this is through our collective efforts to continuously improve chemistry education, employment, and engagement of our membership and the public.

Better chemistry education. In the area of education, tremendous strides have been made to expand how students of all ages learn chemistry—in dimensions ranging from classroom to experiential. ACS has and will continue to lead; however, we also must recognize the global competitiveness for educational excellence and ensure chemical education evolves to deliver ever better prepared students at all levels. I will work to ensure ACS efforts are focused on continually increasing excellence and impact of chemical education, especially ensuring educational preparation for employment in all areas of the chemical profession.

Better employment. Chemistry is a ubiquitous discipline across hundreds of careers: academics, government, industrial R&D, manufacturing, and, in most every case, there is a great need to reach across the boundaries of chemistry to other disciplines to be successful. We in ACS need to foster open-minded, innovative approaches for how we develop and equip people to integrate their knowledge of chemistry into meaningful employment. ACS has made great strides in this area and will need to continue to lead, enabling full utilization of chemists in the workforce of the future.

Better public engagement. With progress made on education and professional employment, many chemists turn their attention to giving back to the profession, and connecting with society in general. ACS has developed many opportunities for ACS members to tailor their involvement, and this good work needs to continue. The world has rapidly become digitalized, and there is an explosion of information available. However, what has not changed is the need for interpersonal connections to drive engagement, involvement, and influence, whether it is within ACS or in the public forum. Through the combined power of digitalization and proactive communication and outreach, ACS must make a difference in shaping the profession and professional outreach opportunities. Most important, we must continue to improve our approach to shaping the perception of chemistry in society.

As a long-standing industry member of ACS with a strong track record of interfacing with academia, I will bring that perspective, knowledge, and experience into an ACS director role. As a leader in the ACS women chemist movement and working mom, I will also bring the important perspectives of diversity and work-life balance to the position. My approach to maximize the success of any ACS endeavor will be to listen to all inputs and be as inclusive as possible in orchestrating the path to the future. It would be my privilege to continue to serve ACS, and I respectfully request your vote to serve as your next District II director.