Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

‘Hairprints’ could aid forensic profiling

Researchers bring rigor to identifying human hair from crime scenes by examining amino acid variations

by Ryan Cross
September 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Julie Russell/LLNL
Parker holds a hair sample for proteomic analysis.
A man holds up a hair sample that will be used for proteomic analysis.
Credit: Julie Russell/LLNL
Parker holds a hair sample for proteomic analysis.

Human hair is a classic piece of crime scene evidence. But proving whom the hair belongs to can be, well, a bit hairy. Traditionally, an expert visually compares hairs under a microscope, although this method lacks quantitative validation. Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are aiming to change that. The human hair shaft contains more than 300 different proteins, which gave the scientists an idea to create a system for turning hair samples into molecular fingerprints by examining single amino acid variations between individuals. “It is a method that goes beyond the ambiguities of appearance,” says team member Deon S. Anex. By using mass spectrometry to study hair proteins from 66 European-American subjects, Anex and his colleagues show that “hairprints” have only a one-in-12,500 chance of being shared by two individuals, making it a good method to rule out the innocent in criminal investigations (PLOS One 2016, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0160653). The approach originated with study coauthor Glendon J. Parker, who holds a patent for conducting genetic analysis on human hair and is the founder and CEO of Protein-Based Identification Technologies, a company aiming to commercialize the technique.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE