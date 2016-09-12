Ikea, Neste join for biobased polymers

Home goods giant Ikea has joined with the Finnish oil refiner Neste to develop biobased polymers and other materials from renewable or recycled waste. The companies say they will work with other firms in the supply chain. According to Neste, the goal is materials that “are produced with the existing production assets, are fully compatible with customers’ needs, and are recyclable in the current plastics pool.” Ikea says the program is part of its strategy to move away from fossil-fuel-based plastic.
