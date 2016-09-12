Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

India aims to improve drug quality

by K. V. ­Venkatasubramanian, special to C&EN
September 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

India has made it mandatory for all personnel employed in pharmaceutical manufacturing to complete a certification program. This is the first-of-its-kind government initiative aimed at substantially improving the quality of India’s pharmaceutical products and enhancing the skills of the industry’s workforce. Employees of pharmaceutical companies in India must complete the certification process by Jan. 1, 2018. “No person shall be employed in any pharmaceuticals/biopharmaceutical manufacturing units unless he has obtained a formal diploma or degree in the relevant area, or has been certified,” the Drug Controller General of India, G. N. Singh, said in a statement. The rapidly growing Indian pharmaceutical industry faces a huge shortage of skilled workers. The move comes as some of India’s drug companies face problems abroad, particularly in the U.S. and other regulatory markets, due to product quality concerns, poor manufacturing facilities, and improper documentation. India’s drug industry has been facing increased regulatory scrutiny by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration as reflected in an increase in warning letters and import alerts.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE