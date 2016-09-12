India’s Syngene opens lab for Amgen

Syngene International, a Bangalore-based contract research firm, has opened a lab that will work exclusively for the drugmaker Amgen. The multidisciplinary facility will be staffed by 100 scientists once fully operational. This is the fourth Syngene facility dedicated to a single client. The firm also operates labs for Bristol-Myers Squibb, Abbott Nutrition, and Baxter. Syngene is a subsidiary of Biocon, India’s largest biotech firm.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter