Ineos sails from Texas with ethane

The Ineos Intrepid, chemical maker Ineos’s ethane carrier, has picked up its first cargo from Enterprise Products Partners’ new ethane terminal in Morgan’s Point, Texas. The ship will deliver the raw material to Ineos’s ethylene cracker in Rafnes, Norway. The Intrepid picked up ethane from Marcus Hook, Pa., near Philadelphia, earlier this year. The company wants to use U.S. shale-derived ethane to reduce feedstock costs at its European facilities.
