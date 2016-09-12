Signal in the noise: The K-beauty boom

Long popular in South Korea, “BB creams”—trendy, all-in-one products meant to replace serum, moisturizer, primer, foundation, and sunblock—are now a fixture of drugstore shelves in Asia and the rest of the world. An analysis by CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, reveals the intellectual property behind the explosion of this and other “K-beauty” products, which are a growing component of the more than $110 billion global skin care market. On a per capita basis during 2010–15, South Korea’s patenting in these areas was twice that of Japan, three times that of France, and five times that of the U.S.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter