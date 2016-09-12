Tesoro buying Virent for biochemicals

The oil refiner Tesoro has agreed to acquire Virent, a start-up developing a chemical process for making fuels and aromatic chemicals from sugar and starch. Virent has been working with Coca-Cola on a cost-effective route to biobased p-xylene as a precursor for the polyethylene terephthalate used in beverage bottles. Tesoro hopes to use Virent technology to make biofuels that garner credits it can use to meet California and federal renewable fuels standards. The two companies have been collaborating since January.
