U.S. funds work on two Zika vaccines

The Biomedical Advanced Research & Development Authority has committed to supporting two companies’ early-stage development of Zika vaccines. Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical will receive $20 million over 18 months to complete preclinical work and a Phase I clinical trial of its inactivated whole-virus vaccine. BARDA is also putting $8 million over four years into similar work at Moderna Therapeutics on its mRNA-based vaccine. BARDA may extend the agreements for another five to six years, putting Takeda in a position to receive up to $311 million and Moderna up to $126 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter