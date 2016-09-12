Williams Cos. may sell cracker

Williams Cos. is looking for ways to “monetize” its ethylene cracker in Geismar, La. Options include selling the 900,000-metric-ton-per-year plant outright and running it for another firm in a tolling arrangement. Williams owns 88% of the plant, with Saudi Basic Industries Corp. holding the balance. Williams is pitching the plant as a way for a company that makes ethylene derivatives to back-integrate without taking on the risk of building its own Gulf Coast facility.
