Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

RadiciGroup Performance Plastics has agreed to acquire Invista’s engineering polymers business for an undisclosed sum. Radici, an Italian engineering plastics maker, says the purchase includes plants in Chattanooga, Tenn., and Born, the Netherlands.

Vertellus Specialties has received approval from a U.S. bankruptcy court judge to move ahead on a sale to its lenders. The firm voluntarily filed for bankruptcy reorganization at the end of May.

TA Instruments has acquired Rubotherm, a German maker of thermogravimetric and sorption measurement instruments. TA President Terry Kelly says Rubotherm opens new markets for TA and extends its position in thermal analysis equipment.

LyondellBasell Industries has picked La Porte, Texas, as the site for the first high-density polyethylene plant to be based on its Hyperzone technology. The plant will have 500,000 metric tons of annual capacity when it starts up in 2019.

Vorbeck Materials, a ­producer of graphene materials, has signed a joint development agreement with ­Reliance Industries Ltd. The two plan to work on graphene-enhanced synthetic elastomers.

Saneca Pharmaceuticals is adding small-scale production capabilities to its active pharmaceutical ingredient facility in Slovakia. With the addition of several smaller reactors, the firm will be able to make batches ranging from 1 to 30 kg. Saneca is a specialist in opiates and controlled substances.

Novasep will partner with Indiana-based Triclinic Labs to provide customers with early-stage solid-state drug development services. Together, the two companies will offer active pharmaceutical ingredient synthesis and solid-form selection, characterization, and optimization.

LG Chem will acquire its former subsidiary LG Life Sciences. With 2015 sales of $400 million, LG Life Sciences supplies fertility treatments, vaccines, contrast agents, and other pharmaceuticals. It was part of LG Chem until 2002.

Horizon Pharma will pay roughly $800 million to acquire rare-disease-focused Raptor Pharmaceuticals. Raptor brings two approved drugs: Procysbi, a treatment for the metabolic disorder nephropathic cystinosis, and Quinsair, an inhaled form of the antibiotic levofloxacin.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Siegfried will buy US API facility from Curia
Resilience acquires AstraZeneca’s Ohio plant
Aceto strikes again in pharmaceutical chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE