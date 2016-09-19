Walking the Tenure Tightrope

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 19, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 37

Attacks on the historical protections for academics have professors thinking about the value of the institution

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 94 | Issue 37
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Careers

Walking the Tenure Tightrope

Attacks on the historical protections for academics have professors thinking about the value of the institution

Now boarding: Commercial planes take flight with biobased jet fuel

Aviation industry hopes to cut emissions with renewable fuels

This scientist helped shape chemical education in the U.S. But you’ve probably never heard of him

Symposium in Philadelphia honors Otto Theodor Benfey’s lifetime of contributions to the history and teaching of chemistry

  • Nobel Prize

    Nobel journeys in chemistry: Mapping the lives of laureates

    Welcome to C&EN’s data visualization tracking pivotal moments in the lives of chemistry’s Nobel Laureates

  • Business

    Foreign drug suppliers caught in data dragnet

    Critics say FDA’s focus on data integrity is blocking drugs from otherwise good manufacturers

  • Business

    Sanofi signs with Google unit on drug/electronics combinations

    Joint venture Onduo will pursue type 2 diabetes treatment and maintenance regimens

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Fern-derived insecticide protects cotton

The newly created plants are the first to ward off whitefly-inflicted damage in cotton fields

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Annals of fraudulent fecal matter

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT