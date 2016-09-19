Cabot plans another plant in China

Cabot and China’s Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone are forming a joint venture to build a $60 million fumed silica plant in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia. Scheduled to come on-line in 2019, the 8,000-metric-ton-per-year plant will be 80% owned by Cabot and the firm’s fourth facility in China. Fumed silica is used in thickeners, anticaking agents, and desiccants and to adjust the viscosity of thick liquids such as coatings and adhesives.
