Call for nominations for Morley Medal

The ACS Cleveland Section seeks nominations for the 2017 Edward W. Morley Medal, which recognizes significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or industrial progress. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000, which will be presented at a meeting of the Cleveland Section in May 2017.
The area of eligibility includes parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 400 km of Cleveland. For detailed nomination information, visit www.csuohio.edu/sciences/dept/cleveland_acs/morley.htm.
Nominations should be e-mailed to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, at mwaner@jcu.edu or mailed to Mark J. Waner, Department of Chemistry, John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Heights, OH 44118. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 16.
