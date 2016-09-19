Catalent will buy Pharmatek Labs

Catalent is buying San Diego-based Pharmatek Laboratories for an undisclosed amount. The purchase will add early-stage dosage-form drug development capabilities, analytical services, and clinical-scale manufacturing to Catalent’s drug delivery and formulation business. In particular, Catalent will gain spray-drying technology and expand its ability to handle highly potent compounds. Pharmatek works on oral, injectable, and topical products for more than 100 customers, the companies say.
