Clariant acquires two in oil-field chemicals

Clariant will boost its presence in the North American oil-field chemicals sector with the acquisition of two Texas-based companies that add a combined $200 million in annual sales. From Arsenal Capital Partners, Clariant will acquire Kel-Tech, a maker of specialty chemicals for production, field stimulation, and drilling applications. And from NCH Corp., Clariant will get X-Chem, a provider of chemicals for well and pipeline production, completion, and stimulation.
