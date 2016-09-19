Delinia debuts to tackle autoimmunity

With $35 million in its first formal round of funding, Delinia has launched to develop treatments for severe autoimmune diseases. Atlas Venture and Sofinnova Partners led the funding, which will be used to push Delinia’s lead molecule through clinical studies. Whereas current autoimmune treatments primarily suppress the immune system, Delinia is trying to regulate immune response. The company’s lead compound, a biologic, is a selective agonist of the interleukin-2 receptor on liver-targeted regulatory T cells, which help maintain immune system balance.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter