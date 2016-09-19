E. Emmet Reid Award to Ronald P. D’Amelia

Ronald P. D’Amelia, adjunct full professor of chemistry at Hofstra University, is the recipient of the E. Emmet Reid Award in Chemistry Teaching & Research at Small Undergraduate Colleges in the ACS Middle Atlantic Region, presented in June at the 2016 ACS Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting. The award recognizes, encourages, and stimulates high-quality teaching and research at small undergraduate institutions.
