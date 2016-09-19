Herman Frasch Fund grant competition opens

Applications are being accepted for the Herman Frasch Fund for Chemical Research Grants in Agricultural Chemistry for 2017–22. These grants support projects promising practical benefit to agricultural development in the U.S. Competitions for Frasch grants occur at five-year intervals. ACS provides administrative support to the Frasch trustee, Bank of America, for this grant program.
Tenured or tenure-track faculty in the first seven years of their first academic appointment are eligible to apply. The ACS Committee on Frasch Foundation Grants expects to recommend approximately eight new grants of $50,000 per year for the five-year period. The 2017–22 grants will begin on July 1, 2017.
Application forms are available at www.acs.org/frasch . Completed applications must be e-mailed to frasch@acs.org by 5 PM ET on Oct. 28.
