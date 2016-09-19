New award for young industrial polymer scientists

The ACS Division of Polymer Chemistry Industrial Advisory Board is seeking nominations for its inaugural Young Industrial Polymer Scientist Award, which will be presented during the fall 2017 ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C.
The award recognizes outstanding industrial innovation and creativity in the application of polymer science conducted by early-career industrial scientists. Nominees must have worked in an industrial facility for a minimum of three years and must be under the age of 40 at the time of nomination.
Nominations are due Oct. 31. Forms are available at www.polyacs.org/1256.html.
