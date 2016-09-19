Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Relativistic effects govern methyl transfer to mercury

Computational study is the first to show that relativity dictates enzymatic reaction mechanism

by Jyllian Kemsley
September 19, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Aquatic microbes convert inorganic mercury to methylmercury enzymatically by transferring a methyl group from a porphyrin-like cofactor called a corrinoid. A computational study now shows that such transfer occurs in a concerted fashion via a methyl radical, a mechanism influenced by relativistic effects in the mercury ion (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2016, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201606001). Relativistic effects arise in heavy elements from fast electron velocities and are characterized by altered orbital energies and coupling of electrons’ orbital and spin magnetic moments. In the case of mercury, the effect is to lower the energy of 6p orbitals to make them accessible for chemical bonding. A team led by Pawel M. Kozlowski of the University of Louisville studied methyl ligand exchange between a corrinoid and Hg(SCH3)2 by using density functional theory calculations, with and without taking relativistic effects into account. If the effects are ignored in the calculation, the mechanism seemingly occurs by stepwise transfer of CH3. If the effects are accounted for, the results indicate that the reaction happens through a concerted transfer of CH3 in which the CH3is partially transferred to the mercury while the departing SCH3 group is still weakly bound. Mixing of the mercury 6s and 6p orbitals allows the Hg to accommodate the three ligands.

Reaction scheme showing methyl transfer from a corrinoid to mercury.
The mechanism of ligand exchange between a corrinoid and mercury is controlled by relativistic effects.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Uranium dimer loses a bond
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transition-State Energy Measured
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Californium Shows Covalent Characteristics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE