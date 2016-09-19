Schoellkopf Medal to Michael Detty

Michael R. Detty, a chemistry professor at the University at Buffalo, SUNY, has been awarded the 2016 Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal by the ACS Western New York Section. The award honors individuals from the Buffalo Niagara region for outstanding work and service in the fields of chemical engineering or chemistry. The medal, awarded since 1931, is the oldest ACS award given by a local section.
Detty is being honored for his fundamental research in organoselenium and organotellurium chemistry and for his development of applications of this chemistry toward advances in photodynamic therapy and marine antifouling technology. He will receive the medal on Sept. 20 at a reception in Depew, N.Y.
