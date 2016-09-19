Service firm Avara buys AstraZeneca plant

One-year-old Avara Pharmaceutical Services is continuing its rapid growth with the purchase of AstraZeneca’s active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) plant in Avonmouth, England. The facility, which employs about 210 people, mainly makes the APIs in the drugs Crestor and Seroquel. Drug industry veteran Tim Tyson launched Avara in 2015 with the purchase of a Merck & Co. formulation plant in Arecibo, P.R. Earlier this year, the firm acquired a UCB API plant in Shannon, Ireland. And last month, it acquired an Astellas Pharma drug formulation and packaging plant in Norman, Okla.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter