Takeda to outsource research tasks

Takeda Pharmaceutical has formed a partnership with PRA Health Sciences under which the Raleigh, N.C.-based contract research organization will serve as its primary partner for drug development and postapproval R&D. PRA will manage clinical research through all phases of development and provide regulatory and other operational services across the Japanese firm’s drug pipeline. Takeda says it expects to offer approximately 300 employees in drug development and product support the option of transferring to PRA sites in the U.S. and Europe.
