Advanced composite projects under way

Two carbon fiber makers are advancing plans for composite materials. Mitsubishi Rayon is forming a joint venture with the Danish firm Fiberline Composites to make carbon fiber composite laminates for wind turbine blades. Mitsubishi will supply carbon fiber from its Otake, Japan, facility to make the laminates in Denmark. Separately, Solvay is expanding its composite materials capacities in Östringen, Germany, including a new resin facility. The expansion, Solvay says, will meet growing demand for lightweight fiber-reinforced parts such as aircraft engine fan blades.
