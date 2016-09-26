Advertisement

September 26, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 38

Biodetection technology has evolved tremendously since the anthrax attacks of 2001, but that’s not the real problem with the U.S.’s biodefense

Volume 94 | Issue 38
Environment

After Amerithrax: Biodefense in a post-9/11 America

Biodetection technology has evolved tremendously since the anthrax attacks of 2001, but that’s not the real problem with the U.S.’s biodefense

Why buy scientific equipment when you can rent?

An upstart web-based business offers a largely unexploited option to chemistry and pharmaceutical labs

Modifying proteins via radical chemistry

Versatile method uses C–C bond formation to decorate proteins with various groups

  • Environment

    Inside the institute charged with exploring how chemicals affect human health

    Fifty-year-old National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is the U.S.’s top environmental health research agency

  • Synthesis

    2016 MacArthur ‘genius grants’ given to three scientists doing pioneering chemistry-related research

    Synthetic chemist Jin-Quan Yu, microbiologist Dianne K. Newman, and geobiologist Victoria J. Orphan are among the new class of 23 fellows

  • Business

    Can U.S. petrochemical makers stay on top?

    The industry in North America is looking past the current buildup of new capacity on the Gulf Coast

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

The inorganic kids are alright

The Division of Inorganic Chemistry’s Young Investigator Awards program celebrates a decade of highlighting new talent

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

2016 Ig Nobel Prizes

 

