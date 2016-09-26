After Amerithrax: Biodefense in a post-9/11 America

September 26, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 38
Biodetection technology has evolved tremendously since the anthrax attacks of 2001, but that’s not the real problem with the U.S.’s biodefense
An upstart web-based business offers a largely unexploited option to chemistry and pharmaceutical labs
Versatile method uses C–C bond formation to decorate proteins with various groups
Fifty-year-old National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences is the U.S.’s top environmental health research agency
Synthetic chemist Jin-Quan Yu, microbiologist Dianne K. Newman, and geobiologist Victoria J. Orphan are among the new class of 23 fellows
The industry in North America is looking past the current buildup of new capacity on the Gulf Coast
The Division of Inorganic Chemistry’s Young Investigator Awards program celebrates a decade of highlighting new talent