Avantium and Toyobo join for PEF Films

Dutch technology firm Avantium and Japan’s Toyobo will collaborate on producing polyethylene furanoate (PEF) polymers and films at Toyobo’s plant in Iwakuni, Japan. Made from ethylene glycol and carbohydrate-derived furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA), PEF has oxygen barrier properties 10 times that of the popular packaging resin polyethylene terephthalate. The partners hope to have films for testing by 2017. Avantium is also planning a 50,000-metric-ton-per-year FDCA plant with BASF in Antwerp, Belgium.
