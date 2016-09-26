Chan Zuckerberg plans Bay Area biohub

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, created by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, have pledged $600 million to create a new California bioscience hub. Involving Stanford University and the University of California campuses in San Francisco and Berkeley, the Biohub will have locations in San Francisco’s Mission Bay district and at Stanford. Funds for the Biohub will come out of $3 billion the initiative is pledging over 10 years to fight disease. It has a goal of curing, preventing, or managing all diseases by the end of the century.
