GE plans biotech park in Ireland

GE will invest $168 million in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing campus near Cork, Ireland. GE BioPark Cork will feature Europe’s first installation of GE’s KUBio prefabricated biomanufacturing facilities, described as “off-the-shelf” factories that can cost up to 50% less to build than traditional plants. The site will also be a focal point for further biotech investment, according to Ireland’s Industrial Development Agency. Initially, GE plans to install four of its prefab plants, which will be owned and operated by GE customers. They are expected to create 500 new jobs when fully operational.
