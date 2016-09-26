Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Imaging dangerous dendrite growth inside a Li-ion battery

MRI method with high spatial and temporal resolution provides close-up look at uncontrolled metal accumulation

by Mitch Jacoby
September 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

By devising a method that provides a detailed view inside a lithium-ion battery while it is running, researchers have come up with a way to gather reconnaissance information about processes that could trigger disastrous battery failure. Under some charging conditions, lithium can accumulate on a battery’s anode, leading to uncontrolled growth of needlelike metal dendrites that can cause hazardous short circuiting. Lithium metal, an ideal anode material based on its exceptional charge-storage capacity, carries a high dendrite risk. So manufacturers use lower capacity carbon anodes, which are safer but not fully dendrite-proof. To study this poorly understood process, Andrew J. Ilott and Alexej Jerschow of New York University and coworkers developed an 1H magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) method and used it to watch dendrites grow inside a Li-ion battery as it was being charged (Proc. Nat. Acad. Sci. USA 2016, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1607903113). Unlike an earlier Li MRI method developed by the team, which images dendrites directly, the new method measures “shadows” formed by the magnetic properties of the growing dendrites in the surrounding electrolyte solution. Because the shadows are roughly 20 times as large as the dendrites, the new method provides much improved spatial resolution. It also boosts the time resolution, owing to the relatively shorter scan times for 1H NMR.

This image depicts lithium dendrite growth between battery electrodes.
Credit: Andrew J. Ilott/NYU
Millimeter-sized “shadows” cast by dendrites growing inside a charging Li-ion battery can be imaged in real time and at high resolution by a new MRI method.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method tracks lithium ions and dendrites in batteries
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Imaging lithium dendrite growth via cryo-electron microscopy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peering Inside An Exploding Battery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE