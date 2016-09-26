Italmatch to buy another Solvay unit

Solvay has sold its Ionquest 290 and octylphosphonic acid product lines to Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals. The European Commission required Solvay to sell Ionquest 290 because it overlaps with the Cyanex 272 products sold by Cytec Industries, which Solvay acquired last year. Ionquest 290 is based on bis (2,4,4-trimethylpentyl) phosphonic acid and is used in mining to separate nickel from cobalt. Early this year, Italmatch acquired Solvay’s business in phosphonates for desalination. It also bought Compass Chemical, which makes phosphonates and other additives for water treatment and the oil and gas industry.
