JSR focuses on emerging field

JSR is helping to design a three-dimensional printed prosthetic leg and investing in a U.S. 3-D printing innovator. The Japanese chemical maker has teamed up with Japan’s SHC Design and All Nippon Airways to launch a new way to produce prosthetic legs via 3-D printing. SHC has designed prototypes for a low-cost prosthetic that uses 3-D printing materials from JSR. ANA is advising on airport security clearance for users of the leg. In a separate effort, JSR will invest $5 million in Carbon3D, a 3-D printing technology developer founded by chemist Joseph M. DeSimone.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter