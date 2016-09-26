JetBlue signs large bio-jet fuel deal

JetBlue has signed a 10-year agreement to purchase biobased jet fuel from SG Preston, a Philadelphia-based start-up. The airline plans to buy about 125 million L of a biofuel blend annually, equal to 20% of its fuel consumption at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Preston intends to build multiple facilities that hydrogenate plant-derived oils into straight-chain paraffinic hydrocarbons that can substitute for jet fuel. The company has identified five construction sites in Ohio and Michigan, although work has yet to start on any of them.
