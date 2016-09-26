Minerals in Medicine Exhibition

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History has teamed up with the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center to highlight the important connection between minerals and human health. The 40 items on display at the Clinical Center were chosen from the museum’s collection by NIH physicians and Smithsonian geologists. One example is this cinnabar with quartz from Kyrgyzstan. The bright red cinnabar, or mercury sulfide (HgS), has been used in producing glass thermometers and tooth fillings.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter