Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Presidential advisers call for better science in the courtroom

by Andrea Widener
September 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Extensive research is needed to improve the validity and reliability of the forensic science widely used in courtrooms, according to a new report from the President’s Council of Advisors on Science & Technology (PCAST). DNA, fingerprints, bitemarks, and firearms analysis are just a few of the many forensic disciplines that need standards for determining what evidence is valid and that the underlying scientific methods can reliably match a perpetrator to a crime, the report says. PCAST’s report was prompted by many cases of wrongful convictions based on bad forensic evidence, as well as a 2009 National Academy of Sciences analysis that showed there was little science underlying forensic science analyses. The council calls on the National Institute of Standards & Technology to perform more research into forensic technologies and set standards in areas that now rely on human judgment rather than research. The Attorney General should ensure that its witnesses’ testimony meets standards of scientific validity and put forward guidelines for expert testimony, the report suggests. The White House should also create a forensic science R&D strategy, it says.

More online

Find out what all four major U.S. presidential candidates think about science at cenm.ag/2016potu.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. Justice Department ends forensic science advisory panel
Attorney General Backs Forensic Lab Accreditation
White House Releases Forensics Reforms

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE