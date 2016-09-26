Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

RNA G-quadruplexes are scarce in eukaryotic cells

Eukaryotic cell RNAs have a lot of G-quadruplexfoldable regions but less actual folding than expected

by Stu Borman
September 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Schematic of an RNA G-quadruplex (RG4) shows four RNA strands (solid lines with arrows) that encapsulate three flat “G-quartet” planes, each containing four bound guanines. The quartets are stabilized by potassium ions (spheres).
Cube-like structure of an RNA G-quadruplex, in which four RNA strands encapsulate three flat “G-quartet” planes, each containing four bound guanines. The quartets are stabilized by potassium ions.
Credit: Science
Schematic of an RNA G-quadruplex (RG4) shows four RNA strands (solid lines with arrows) that encapsulate three flat “G-quartet” planes, each containing four bound guanines. The quartets are stabilized by potassium ions (spheres).

Researchers would like to better understand four-stranded RNA structures called RNA G-quadruplexes (RG4s), which are reported to play key roles in neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Certain RNA sequence regions fold readily into RG4s in potassium solution, and most scientists believed those regions also formed RG4s in cells, where potassium is plentiful. To evaluate that assumption, Junjie U. Guo and David P. Bartel of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and MIT developed a new technique that recognizes RNA regions capable of folding into RG4s (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf5371). It reveals more than 10,000 such RG4-foldable regions in RNA from mammalian and yeast cells, over 100 times more than had been found before. But surprisingly, most of those regions remain unfolded in the cells. Bacteria have many fewer RG4-prone regions, but those regions fold much more readily into RG4s in bacteria. The findings suggest that some mechanism in eukaryotic cells actively prevents RG4 formation, whereas bacteria have evolved to deplete RG4-forming sequences, the researchers say. The study “provides unprecedented insights into the nature of RG4 formation” in cells and could have medical implications, comments Stefania Millevoi of the Cancer Research Center of Toulouse, an expert on the role of RG4s in disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CRISPR-based nucleotide editor randomly changes RNA
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methylated Adenine Function Determined
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified Base Loosens Up DNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE